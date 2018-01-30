Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A bar fight in Davie ended with one man dragging another across a restaurant parking lot after he hit him with a motorcycle.
Last Saturday, 32-year-old Evans Diaz got into an argument with Marco Correa inside the Twin Peaks restaurant on University Drive in Davie.
The fight then moved to the parking lot where Diaz reportedly punched Correa several times in the face.
Several bystanders broke up the fight. As Correa and his friends were walking away, Diaz jumped on a motorcycle and reportedly drove right at them. Correa was struck in the legs by the bike and dragged across the parking lot.
He eventually fell off the motorcycle and his friends swooped in and subdued Diaz until the police could arrive.
Cellphone video of the incident given to police reportedly shows the argument inside the restaurant, Diaz punching Correa outside the restaurant and Correa running Diaz down with his motorcycle.
Correa had been charged with battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with the intent to kill.