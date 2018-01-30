Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBSMiami) — A Boston radio station is apologizing after a host insulted the five-year-old daughter of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The host, Alex Reimer is indefinitely suspended but Tom Brady is not looking to have the host fired. Reimer called Brady’s daughter “an annoying little pissant” after watching the first episode of a Brady documentary called “Tom vs. Time” that is airing on Facebook.

During the annual Super Bowl Media event Monday, Brady said he didn’t want to see Reimer fired. Hours earlier, during his regular Monday morning segment on the WEEI, Brady was in no mood to talk.

“I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” Brady said.

Brady is reconsidering whether to continue his long-running weekly appearance with the station.

“I understand that criticism is part of sports, but I certainly don’t think that my children or anybody else’s children deserve to be in that,” said Brady.

The Patriots and the station recently announced an extension of their agreement, which involves weekly calls from Brady and Coach Bill Belichick. The five-time Super Bowl champions will play for their sixth ring against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Brady expressed no regrets about doing the Facebook series.

“I thought it was fun. I thought it was a great opportunity,” he said. “The fans like it. And that’s really what we were looking for.”

He said his son will be in an upcoming episode that features their summer trip to China.

Patriots’ safety Devin McCourty praised Brady defending his daughter.

“It’s always easy to defend our families,” McCourty noted. “I thought that was very disappointing to see anyone say anything negative toward his daughter, or anything about your family. Really poor taste.”

In a statement, the station said, “Mean spirited commentary directed in any way at children is wholly inappropriate. We deeply regret what happened and offer our sincerest apologies.”