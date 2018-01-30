Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – So far from Washington, so close to home.
Florida congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a democrat, chose to boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union message.
She wanted with a diverse crowd of constituents at the historical Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Downtown Miami.
“I could not sit in Congress, in the House of Representatives, and listen to Donald Trump tell lies, innuendos and broken promises,” Wilson said.
She spoke to a group that included Muslims and dreamers, recounting her battles with the president over treatment of the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson and Trump’s derogatory remarks about Haiti and African nations.
“To know that my immigrant-rich community stands with me and we are proving to America that this is what democracy looks like,” Wilson said.
After taking in the state of the union speech, this reaction from one of the presidents harshest critics:
“I think the president knows how like the little children says deke,” Wilson said with a laugh.