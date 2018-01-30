As a receiver for three NFL teams, Chris Chambers was considered one of the best around.

So, it’s no surprise that after his nearly 10 year playing career was over, he was not ready to walk away from the game.

This Cleveland native, who attended Bedford High and then the University of Wisconsin, has always been about structure and doing things the right way, so it was a natural progression that he started to teach and host events, and then things began to take off.

Starting his highly successful The Chamber – which was designed to enhance performance – Chambers has continued to progress, and as he is eight months short of his 40th birthday, he is still doing what he loves.

Last Saturday, Chambers was spending time with his 7-on-7 teams at The Event Showcase at Ives Estates Park in North Miami Dade.

As he watched the players compete in the first game of the offseason, Chambers took notes and evaluated what South Florida high school players he had on his roster.

“I love this,” he said. “I probably have been working all of my life building toward the day that we can teach football and travel. Coaching is something that I have always wanted to do and it is hard work.”

As Chambers is often the most recognizable figure on any football field he is on, there is a sense that the athletes who he continues to coach and instruct, may not realize how fortunate they are – learning from someone who has been there and done that.

“You hope that these young men would benefit from anything that we teach to them,” Chambers explained. “But you can only do so much. We will continue providing that forum for these young men to get better.”

With 12 high school level teams entering the event on Saturday, it was indeed a day where getting to know the new roster was the order of the day.

This year, Chamber Elite started off with a number of rising young players. Many of those prospects are still looking for college attention – while others are playing to get better and use what is being taught as a major springboard to the next level – and beyond.

“The great thing that has happened in the past four years that we have been doing this is many of our kids have gone on to the next level and that is what this is all about.”

GROWING PAINS IN THE OPENING GAMES

While there were some things that Chambers and his coaches liked about the team, there are things that need to be worked on.

The roster does have some athletes who have already made a name for themselves – such as Derek Burns (OLB, Archbishop McCarthy), Keyon Martin, CB, Deerfield Beach) and Western standouts Khymani Martin (WR/CB) and quarterback Jesse Rivera.

Martin has been one of the athletes who has flown way beneath the radar screen for the past two years, but that is changing. Solid football player.

Khymani Martin and Rivera are going to make Western a team to watch this coming season again – and with rumors of the very impressive Burns joining them – things will be mighty interesting.

Here is a look at some of the other prospects who look to benefit:

2019 – Bryquion Allen, WR, Boyd Anderson

2019 – Derek Atwaters, S, Cardinal Gibbons

2020 – Elijah Black, WR, Dillard

2019 – Joseph Butler, CB/WR, Coral Springs Charter

2020 – Darnell Deas, S, Blanche Ely

2020 – Jordan Freeman, Athlete, Cardinal Gibbons

2020 – Favion Harden, FS, Dillard

2019 – Darrion Harris, CB, Dillard

2020 – Dave Herard, WR/DB, Stranahan

2019 – Jimpson Jean, FS, Piper

2019 – Jeremy Joseph, S, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Kamran Kadivar, QB, Pine Crest

2020 – Louis Rolle, CB, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Dimon Stewart, Athlete, Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Jonathan Weaver, L, South Plantation

2019 – Hammersham White, Jr., S/Slot, South Plantation

2019 – Myles Wilson, CB/FS, Western

2019 – William Wilson, CB, Cypress Bay

