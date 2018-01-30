Filed Under:Adele, Dolly Parton, Entertainment, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Adele dresses up as her hero in a tribute to idol Dolly Parton.

Adele tweeted a picture of herself in a Dolly Parton outfit, giant blonde wig and all.

She is wearing an all-pink, cleavage-baring pants suit, a matching boa, and a big blonde wig. She accessorized the look with a large statement necklace, long red fingernails,  blue eye shadow and, of course, a guitar.

 

 

In addition to her style tribute, Adele shared a sweet message in honor of the 72-year-old singer. “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!” she wrote. “We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you.”

It’s not yet clear exactly why Adele created this amazing shout out to the country music icon but it’s a hit on social media.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch