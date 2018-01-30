Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Adele dresses up as her hero in a tribute to idol Dolly Parton.
Adele tweeted a picture of herself in a Dolly Parton outfit, giant blonde wig and all.
She is wearing an all-pink, cleavage-baring pants suit, a matching boa, and a big blonde wig. She accessorized the look with a large statement necklace, long red fingernails, blue eye shadow and, of course, a guitar.
The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x pic.twitter.com/4B7GsNffOf
— Adele (@Adele) January 30, 2018
In addition to her style tribute, Adele shared a sweet message in honor of the 72-year-old singer. “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!” she wrote. “We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you.”
It’s not yet clear exactly why Adele created this amazing shout out to the country music icon but it’s a hit on social media.