WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — The White House will officially release the framework of an immigration deal Monday.

Among the proposals unveiled last week: a path to citizenship for 1.8 million so-called Dreamers under DACA in exchange for $25-billion to fund a southern border wall.

While much of the debate to this point has been about young immigrants brought to this country as children illegally, the proposal’s impact on legal immigration is drawing criticism from Democrats and some conservatives and it may sink  chances for a bipartisan deal in Congress.

The proposal outlined Thursday would end much family-based immigration and the visa lottery program, moves that some experts estimate could cut legal immigration into the United States nearly in half.

The plan would also protect some 700,000 young immigrants from deportation and provide a pathway to citizenship, a top Democratic goal.

Congress would still need to agree on any immigration legislation.

The plan comes ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union and the government faces another funding deadline next week.

