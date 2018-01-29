Filed Under:Consumer, Keurig, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/CNN) – A big merger between three big beverage makers is in the works.

Single serve coffee giant Keurig Green Mountain announced Monday on Twitter that it plans to merge with the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.

The deal is worth nearly $19 billion and would create a beverage powerhouse covering coffee, soda, and more.

Keuring makes their proprietary brewing machines along with their single serve coffee and beverage cups.

The Dr. Pepper Snapple brands include RC Cola, 7 Up, and A&W Root Beer.

The deal is expected to close by June 30th, pending approval by shareholders and regulators.

