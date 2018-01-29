Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We’ve got a brief chill coming to South Florida.

Later this week, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s but you still have some time.

Monday afternoon will have highs in the low 80s with some thunderstorms possible through the evening.

While it won’t be as windy as this past weekend, it will still be breezy.

Tuesday morning, expect to wake up to lows in the 60s.

Tuesday will be cooler and drier with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be even colder with lows falling to the mid 50s.

Wednesday afternoon will stay cool and comfortable with highs close to 70 degrees and plenty of Winter sunshine.

By Thursday afternoon, highs will be milder with mid 70s.

On Friday morning lows will be in the 60s, but by the afternoon highs will be warmer with the upper 70s.

From there, expect a warm weekend with temperatures near 80 degrees. There’s a chance of showers ahead of another cold front set to arrive next weekend.

