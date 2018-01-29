Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Campus culture is going to change at Florida State University. That’s the word from the school’s president.
At press conference Monday, President John Thrasher announced that he’s partially lifting the indefinite suspension of Greek Life at FSU.
Fraternities and sororities will now be allowed to resume recruitment and philanthropic activities. If they handle that responsibly, they’ll be allowed to hold social events later in the semester.
“Our plan involves more oversight of frats and sororities, clear expectations from students, more efforts at reducing the risks of members of the community,” said Thrasher.
Thrasher put the suspension in place back in November when 20-year-old Pi Kappa Phi pledge, Andrew Coffey, who was from South Florida, was found dead following an off campus fraternity party.
“I believe the suspension was needed to give the campus time to reflect on Andrew’s death and chart a safer healthier path forward,” said Thrasher.
The suspension prohibited all fraternity and sorority chapters at the university from holding any chapter-organized events or participating in school activities as a group.
An alcohol ban will remain in effect for Greek organizations as well as 700 + student organizations.