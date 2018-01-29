Filed Under:Army, Local TV, Service Dog, Veteran

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A heartbroken Army veteran is now celebrating after his beloved service dog, missing for nearly a week, is found safe.

Jonathan Arencibia posted on his Facebook page Monday, “WE FOUND MAX.”

 

Max accidentally slipped out of the house on NE 1st Street in Homestead last Tuesday night. Arencibia has been searching for him non-stop ever since he disappeared.

Max has been Jonathan’s lifeline for over three years.

Back in 2014 Jonathan had surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Recovery was difficult for the one time Army paratrooper, until his wife brought Max home.

“The easiest way to describe it, you go from being Superman to nothing,” Arencibia explained when Max was missing. “Max gave me purpose.  You wake up in the morning, he keeps you motivated and on track. It’s heartbreaking, like losing your child.”

On the Wounded Warriors Facebook page which had posted information about the dog, Arencibia wrote Monday, Max is back!!! On the way to the vet to make sure he is good! I cannot begin to thank everyone for the support and help in bringing back Max! Thank you so much!”

 

