There are several House seats in play, but perhaps none is attracting more attention than the race to replace Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede talks with political consultant Craig Smith about the possibility of Donna Shalala.
Shalala served from 1993 to 2001 as Health and Human Services Secretary when Bill Clinton was president.
She also served as President of the University of Miami from 2001 to 2015.
Guest: Craig Smith: Political Consultant and former White House political director for Bill Clinton.
