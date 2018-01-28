By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

There are several House seats in play, but perhaps none is attracting more attention than the race to replace Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede talks with political consultant Craig Smith about the possibility of Donna Shalala.

Shalala served from 1993 to 2001 as Health and Human Services Secretary when Bill Clinton was president.

She also served as President of the University of Miami from 2001 to 2015.

Guest: Craig Smith: Political Consultant and former White House political director for Bill Clinton.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch