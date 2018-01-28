Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.
Coconut Creek Police Detectives are searching for 16-year-old Haley Norton.
Haley left her residence on Saturday night at 10 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a black and white crop top with dark blue jeans.
Haley has been hospitalized in the past and does take medication.
Anyone with information on Haley’s whereabouts is urged to contact Coconut Creek police at (954) 973-6700.