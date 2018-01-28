Filed Under:Coconut Creek, Endangered Teen, Local TV, MIssing Teen

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Coconut Creek Police Searching For Missing Endangered Teen

(Source: Coconut Creek Police)

Coconut Creek Police Detectives are searching for 16-year-old Haley Norton.

Haley left her residence on Saturday night at 10 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black and white crop top with dark blue jeans.

Haley has been hospitalized in the past and does take medication.

Anyone with information on Haley’s whereabouts is urged to contact Coconut Creek police at (954) 973-6700.

