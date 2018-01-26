Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – DNA evidence collected from the scenes of two sexual batteries and a burglary led Hollywood police to an arrest.

On Friday, Andre McGriff was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges including sexual battery, burglary with assault, false imprisonment, and lewd/lascivious molestation.

The first sexual battery and burglary occurred around 1 a.m. on December 4th. McGriff reportedly broke into a residence via a bedroom window and fondled a 13-year-old girl who was inside.

The teen told police she was putting towels away and when she saw a man come in through the window. She said she tried to run but he caught up with her and forced her into the bedroom demanding money.

The teen said when she told him she didn’t know where any was, he forced her into the living room, removed her underwear, turned the lights off, then bent over a love seat and told her to fondle herself. He then took pictures of her and threatened to put them on Facebook if she told anyone, according to his arrest report.

McGriff then fondled her and continued to take pictures of her nude body.

As he went to leave he put a towel over her face and told her if she told anyone he would “come back and kill her because he lives close by,” according to his arrest report.

He then left, but not before taking her hoodie. The teen told police she never got a good look at his face because he was always behind her, it was too dark, or she had a towel over her face.

Crime scene technicians took DNA swabs from the window where he entered and sent to the Broward Sheriff’s Office lab.

A little more than a month later, on January 11th, police suspect McGriff, 35, broke into a home by removing a pane of glass from a back door, reached inside and opened the deadbolt lock.

The woman who lives there said she was awoken by a man standing over her saying “Bitch where is the gold, where it the money,” according to the arrest report.

McGriff then allegedly hit her on the side of the face and forced her into the living room where he pulled down the boxer shorts that she had been sleeping in and fondled her. He then reportedly pulled up her t-shirt and began searching the house for money or jewelry.

The woman said she had little cash and only owned costume jewelry. When he returned to the living room he sexually battered her and forced her to rub her foot across his crotch area, according to his arrest report.

As he went to leave he reportedly told her if she called the police he would “come f*** her up.”

McGriff then threw a blanket over her face and left, according to the woman.

The woman said she waited five minutes to make sure he was gone and then got in her car, drove to Federal Highway and Plunkett Street where she called the police.

A DNA swab taken from the glass removed from the door was sent to the Broward Sheriff’s lab. Test results from both DNA swabs identified McGriff as their suspect.

Hollywood police are now looking at him as their prime suspect into additional burglaries.