WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – This year’s flu season has gone from bad to worse.

The Centers for Disease Control says the number of states with “high” levels of flu activity has nearly tripled in the last month – going from nine in December to 32 in January.

At the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, flu patients have stretched resources.

“This is probably the worst flu season I’ve seen in the last ten years,” said Dr. Jamie Snarski.

The number of new flu patients has put the medical center at full capacity.

“And for some reason, these strains are hitting young healthy people a little bit harder than in past years, and I’m not quite sure we know why that is yet,” said Snarski.

The state’s Department of Health said last week they saw 52 new community outbreaks, bringing the seasonal total to 159 – the highest in nearly a decade. But, according to federal health officials, Florida is not even among the 24 states seeing the highest level of viral activity.

Still, parts of the state are struggling to treat the virus.

“Some pharmacies have been running low on the medication Tamiflu,” said pediatrician Dr. Sat Vardiee.

Despite the shortage, there are other options.

“The preferred route I would say would be vaccination and we have plenty of vaccine supply,” said Vardiee.

All three of the children who have died from the flu in Florida were not vaccinated, including 12-year-old Dylan Winnick.

“He was fine over the weekend, birthday parties, watching football, just like every other weekend,” said Dylan’s stepfather Mike Medwin.

Medwin said his family is stunned at just how quickly they lost Dylan.

“This is a lightning strike, I’ve described it. No indications. No warnings. Just common cold. That’s what’s so scary about it.”