MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Miami Beach.
Witnesses said they heard gunshots and found a man lying motionless in an alley near Collins Avenue and Espanola Way.
“We heard gunshots, we looked over, we saw kinda what happened, a car sped off, we went inside and security called the cops,” said one man.
The fatally injured man was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. They said the car they are looking for is a four door white sedan, possibly with temporary tags and the possible tag numbers are CC34319.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.