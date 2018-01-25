Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, KY (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors in Benton, Kentucky want to charge a 15-year-old accused of going on a shooting spree at a high school as an adult.

Currently, the teen’s identity is being withheld and the court records are sealed because he’s a minor. If he’s charged as an adult, that would change.

Police identified the two students killed in the attack as 15-year-old Baily Nicole Holt, who died at the school, and 15-year-old Preston Ryan Cope who died at the hospital. Seventeen other students were injured.

“I played baseball with him for about three or four years,” said Jacob Landis, a junior at Marshall County High School.

Landis said the locker room will never be the same without Cope.

“He’s an incredible kid. I mean, every time you saw him he was smiling, walking down the hallway. He never had anything negative to say,” he said.

Holt’s mother said her daughter was “a perfect sweet soul” and called the tragedy “unbearable for our family.”

Keatyn Gamble said students were socializing in the common areas of the school when shots silenced the crowd.

“Nobody knew what it was and then you saw the boy with the gun when everybody dropped,” she said. “Some teachers were pulling kids into rooms and then they were crawling out the windows of classrooms. A full classroom of kids crawled out a window just trying to get away from the school.”

Gamble said two of her friends were injured. One was shot and the other suffered a concussion from being trampled during the commotion.

On Wednesday, Marshall students were joined by students from a nearby school for a prayer service and vigil. Gamble said the community will heal as a family.

“Everybody is just so loving to each other and they just, they want to make sure you’re okay and want to be by your side through anything,” she said.

The Marshall County High remains closed as students meet with grief counselors. They were supposed to have their homecoming game Friday.