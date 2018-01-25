Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — She’s back!

CBS has announced the revival of its classic comedy series “Murphy Brown” for the 2018-2019 television season.

The series revival has been given a 13-episode commitment from Warner Bros. along with CBS.

Candice Bergen, who starred in the original series from 1988-1998, will reprise her role as the hard-charging TV journalist. She is also the show’s executive producer.

With its 30th anniversary approaching, “Murphy Brown” returns to a new world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.

During its original run, the series addressed hot-button social and political issues, drawing applause and the ire of critics including then Vice President Dan Quayle.

The show also became a focal point during the 1992 George H.W. Bush-Bill Clinton presidential campaign when Quayle criticized a plot line that had the unmarried Brown having a child. He said it damaged family values.

In the final season, a story line about Brown’s breast cancer revived attention to the show as its ratings fell. In one episode, Bergen’s character smoked marijuana to ease the pain of chemotherapy, a move both praised and condemned.

During the show’s original 10-year run on CBS, “Murphy Brown” won 18 Emmy Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, and 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Bergen also won five Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2010, TV Guide named Murphy Brown one of the “25 Greatest TV Characters of All Time.”