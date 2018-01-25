Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Apple is making good on a promise to let you opt out of the company slowing down your iPhone.
Apple says an upgrade is on the way that will let users turn off that feature.
But you’ll have to wait a bit.
The software update will be out this Spring.
This comes after Apple admitted last year that it was using software updates to slow down older iPhones to prevent them from turning off suddenly.
After some backlash, the company apologized and dropped the price of replacement batteries for the iPhone 6 and later.