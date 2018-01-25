Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The new American dinner table: forks, knives, and smartphones. New research from Nutrisystem shows one in three Americans cannot sit down to a meal without their smartphone.
Out of 2,000 people surveyed, 29-percent said they are on their phone during meals. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed aged 18 to 25 feel they need to have their phone for every meal they eat.
The study also found 72-percent watch TV while eating. When asked what makes eating more enjoyable, those surveyed said watching TV rather than conversation with friends and family.
Thirty-four percent of Americans also said they eat so fast in front of the TV or while on their phone or tablet that they can’t believe how quickly they’ve devoured their food.