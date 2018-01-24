Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A stretch of Florida Turnpike where a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s life ended was given a kind of re-birth Wednesday.
“He faithfully and fearlessly performed his duties as an FHP trooper,” said Florida Highway Patrol Director Gene Spaulding.
At a touching ceremony at the Florida Highway Patrol Troop K, Post 1, Troopers unveiled a new name and a new sign, ‘The Patrick Ambroise Memorial Highway’.
It was a tragedy on the Turnpike that took Trooper Ambroise’s life in May of 2010. He was sitting in his patrol car parked on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near Okeechobee Road when a teenaged driver slammed into him from behind.
His cruiser burst into flames, he was trapped inside. He was just 35-years-old.
“Faith and hope are what keeps us going,” said his widow Roberta. “Its something for the girls to remember.”
Fellow Troopers said the ceremony was about making sure that all those who drive by remember a law enforcement officer and a man who loved his family and loved his job.
Roberta Ambroise agreed.
“He would have been very proud, for the ultimate sacrifice, yes he deserved it,” she said.
Yes, well deserved plus more