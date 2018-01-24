Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer has decided to pull funding for a border wall with Mexico from negotiations on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The decision angered President Donald Trump who took to Twitter.

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

A staffer who works for Schumer called the White House on Monday and said the proposal, which Schumer put on the table during a Friday meeting with Trump, was no longer operative.

“The thought was that we could come to an agreement that afternoon, the president would announce his support and then the Senate and House would get it done and it would be on the president’s desk. He didn’t do that,” said Schumer.

Including funding for a border wall in immigration reform talks could push away liberal Democrats from supporting long-term funding, but attract conservative Republicans to getting behind a deal.

A failure to compromise on immigration could lead to another government shutdown. Congress has just 15 days to pass a bill to fund the government.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)