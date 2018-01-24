Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – It’s the trivia game that’s got your friends, family, and co-workers talking.
HQ Trivia launched just five months ago. Now a single game often attracts more than a million players.
The mobile game sweeping the nation is played weekdays at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern.
Contestants just need a smartphone to play and you can forget using Google to help with the answers. Questions have to be answered in 10 seconds or less. Winners who get through all 12 levels split a cash prize.
“Folks get on their phones to play, but they start interacting with each other,” said HQ Trivia’s co-founder and CEO Rus Yusopov.
The game’s host, Scott Rogowsky, who seemingly comes up with jokes on the fly is a big draw. A writing team handles the questions, revising and fact checking up to the minute the show goes live.
Yusopov sees the ‘tune in or miss out’ factor as a big part of HQ’s success.
When asked jokingly if he thinks they’ll put Jeopardy out of business, Yusopov said he hopes not.
“We love Jeopardy! I grew up watching Jeopardy,” he said. “We hope to build something that achieves that level of popularity.”
Those who frequently play HQ Trivia will tell you the questions get tough quick. Winners splitting the prize sometimes get just a few dollars, but some have pocketed a few thousand.