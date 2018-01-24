PLAYER: Nik Scalzo
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 185
SCOUTING: For the past three years, there have not been many better quarterback prospects than this young man. Leading his team to one of the most successful seasons in recent Chiefs’ history this past year, Scalzo has established himself as one of the best quarterback prospects in Florida. A quick and athletic football player who not only uses his accurate arm, but also has led the offense by moving the chains with his legs. Heads into his final high school offseason with plenty of motivation to get his team to the state championship game after falling short the past two years. His work in the classroom has also been something to be very proud about – with colleges from around the country, including Ivy League schools offering this dynamic playmaker. Everyone who has played with or against him
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5275001/Nik-Scalzo/about