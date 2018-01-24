By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Cardinal Gibbons, Larry Blustein, Nik Scalzo, Post Season Huddle, SFHSSports

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Nik Scalzo Cardinal Gibbons

PLAYER: Nik Scalzo

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: For the past three years, there have not been many better quarterback prospects than this young man. Leading his team to one of the most successful seasons in recent Chiefs’ history this past year, Scalzo has established himself as one of the best quarterback prospects in Florida. A quick and athletic football player who not only uses his accurate arm, but also has led the offense by moving the chains with his legs. Heads into his final high school offseason with plenty of motivation to get his team to the state championship game after falling short the past two years. His work in the classroom has also been something to be very proud about – with colleges from around the country, including Ivy League schools offering this dynamic playmaker. Everyone who has played with or against him

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5275001/Nik-Scalzo/about

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Nik Scalzo Cardinal Gibbons

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch