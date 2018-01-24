Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump could soon face direct questioning about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey as well as any possible collusion with Russia during the presidential election.

The president’s lawyers are negotiating how and when an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team will happen and a face-to-face interview is a definite possibility.

Mueller appears to be focusing in on an obstruction of justice case centering around Comey’s firing.

Comey, who was fired last May, has testified to Congress that while he led the FBI, the president asked him for a pledge of loyalty and asked him to help “lift the cloud” of suspicion surrounding the investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Shortly after Comey’s firing, the president asked acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the election. McCabe reportedly told the president he didn’t vote.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the highest-ranking official to be interviewed in the Mueller investigation, but President Trump says he’s not worried about what his attorney general had to say.

“I’m not at all concerned,” said President Trump.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation after it was revealed he misled Congress about his own contacts with Russia’s ambassador. He was also heavily involved in the decision to fire Comey.

“I think the president has to be concerned, certainly his lawyers have to be concerned,” said former federal prosecutor Kim Wehle.

As a federal prosecutor Wehle was an independent counselor during the Whitewater investigation. She says the Mueller probe has already impacted the White House.

“We have two guilty pleas and two indictments and those are not even the top people so I think there has to be concern in the White House,” said Wehle.

The White House insists President Trump has done nothing wrong.