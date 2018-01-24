Whether you are interested in knitting and crocheting, or into painting and drawing, or not quite sure what kind of craft you want to do, you can find a class to learn it somewhere in the area. Creating a crafty item with your own hands gives you a sense of pride in your creation. Other people may create an item that looks a lot like your, but no two handmade items are exactly alike unless they are made by the same person. Take a beginners class at one of the venues below and discovery which craft you are most connected to. After that, every item you create will be made with love.

Art Atelier, Inc.

14101 S. Dixie Highway, Suite C

Miami, FL 33176

(305) 432-4034

www.artmajeur.com/artatelier

This artists studio was established in 2007 as a place where adults and children, with or without disabilities, can come out and express themselves in an artistic way. Painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, mixed media, and drawing are all taught at this location. There are even classes on decorating glassware and making jewelry. The studio also offers seminars on interior design, Feng Shui, mosaics, and more. Prices of classes vary depending on the type of class. The nice thing about this studio is that they hold art exhibitions several times a year where students can display, and sometimes sell, their creative masterpieces.

Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

900 North Birch Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 563-5393

www.bonnethouse.org

Historic Bonnet House Museum & Gardens offers classes in art, orchid cultivation, ornithology, and also offers lectures on a variety of subjects. Classes on recognizing the various birds in the area, calligraphy, watercolor, acrylics, and basket weaving can all be taken at the Bonnet House. Several of the classes involve walking around the property so be sure to dress accordingly. The price of the classes can be found by calling 954-563-5393 or by checking the website. Bonnet House also welcomes visitors who just want to come enjoy the scenery and paint or photograph the area.

MIY Ceramics

723 S. 21st Ave.

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 927-7300

www.miyceramics.com