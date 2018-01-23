Filed Under:Local TV, Manatee, Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a few months of rest and rehab at the Miami Seaquarium, Commandyr the manatee is going home.

Commandyr was found floating November 11th, 2017 at Buttonwood Sound in Key Largo. He extremely thin with a number boat strike marks on his back.

The Seaquarium said Commandyr came in as a buoyant animal with an old fractured rib and parasites. After receiving medical treatment for almost three months, he was deemed ready to return to the wild.

He can now swim well at all levels and weighs about 1000 lbs.

Tuesday morning he was loaded onto a truck for a trip to the Calusa Campground in Key Largo where he’ll be released.

As part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, the Miami Seaquarium is an acute care rehabilitation facility that provides life-saving medical care to rescued manatees.

