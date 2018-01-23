By Larry Blustein
POST SEASON HUDDLE – Lance Hollis Nova

PLAYER: Lance Hollis

POSITION: OL/DL

SCHOOL: Davie Nova

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 270

SCOUTING: From the time he played and starred at the youth level, there was never a question how good this young man would be. As he now heads toward his final season at the high school level, you will see the interest definitely pick up. Is one of the most athletic big men you will see. He has always had an edge over the competition – and with plenty of recognition – this is one of those prospects that college coaches simply love. The ability to lineup on both sides of the football – as well as getting it done in the classroom – have kept him in the spotlight. Talk to any of his coaches or teammates and all will tell you the same about Hollis. He is indeed the kind of player you can build a team around – and after last year’s post appearance – the Titans believe they will be right back in the mix in 2018. Solid athlete who continues to get better.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7639463/Lance-Hollis

