MIAMI (CBSMiami) – PortMiami, the cruise capital of the world, had a new visitor Tuesday morning. It was Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, described as the cruise line’s most innovative smartship.

This is the first time a Quantum Class ship has docked at PortMiami, giving the capital of cruising a glimpse at her technological features.

The Anthem of the Seas features a glass observation capsule, called The North Star, which towers 300-feet in the air and holds the Guiness World Record for ‘Highest Viewing Deck on a Cruise Ship.

This ship touts the first skydiving simulator at sea, a surf simulator, bumper cars, a circus school and a 33-foot tall giraffe sculpture named Gigi, just to a name of a few of the entertainment options on board.

Currently, the homeport for Anthem of the Seas is Cape Liberty Port in Bayonne, New Jersey but stopped in Miami as part of a 9-night Bahamas itinerary.

