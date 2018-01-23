Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A survivor story in South Florida from a man who was shot just for doing his job.

He’s a Lyft driver who had a couple of passengers turn on him.

It was a slow walk out the door of the Ryder Trauma Center on Tuesday for Eduard Pazdnik.

Ten days of recovery for Pazdnik, who family members say was shot three times after being the victim of a carjacking.

“I feel better, still in pain,” Pazdnik said. “I feel better. Big blessing for me.”

It’s also a blessing for the 33-year-old’s wife and two children.

The shooting took place on the evening of January 13th. Pazdnik was driving along 77th Avenue and 10th Street when he was shot three times before his car was stolen.

It was a touch-and-go situation for a while but Ryder Trauma Center doctors pulled Pazdnik through after he was shot at close range.

“I don’t know how I did it,” he recalls. “I jumped out of the car and ran.”

The carjacking suspects sped away with Pazdnik’s car and have not yet been found by authorities.

Pazdnik knows how close of a call this was.

“A big thank you for all the prayers, the support, for the financial support they left on my Facebook page,” Pazdnik said. “I was checking it out. It was a huge psychological support for me.”

And his final thoughts as he heads home; “I am really blessed to be alive so I can see my kids and family.”

A GoFundMe page was started to help with hospital bills and it has already come within a few thousand dollars of the $40,000 goal.