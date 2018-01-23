Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LANSING, MI (CBSMiami) – Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman has called for an independent investigation into the alleged mishandling of sexual abuse allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar.

On Twitter, Raisman said the U.S. Olympic Committee is “still not acknowledging its own role in this mess.”

Nassar is the former women’s team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He’s already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

The current proceedings relate to charges of sexual assault against seven girls. Last November, he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

During the sentencing phase, the judge allowed more victims to give impact statements before she sentenced him.

So far, more than 100 women and girls have given testimony.

“My hate towards you is uncontrollable, Larry Nassar I hate you,” said Emma Ann Miller.

Fifteen-year-old Miller was possibly Nassar’s final victim. She said he treated ner monthly since she was 10-years-old, her last appointment was in 2016, just a week before Nassar was fired from Michigan State.

“MSU sports medicine charged me for those appointments, my mom is still getting billed for appointments where I was sexually assaulted,” said Miller.

A Michigan State spokesperson said Miller’s allegation is being addressed and patients of Nassar “with outstanding bills will not be billed.”

“When girls came forward and told an adult, the adults didn’t listen,” Clasina Syrovy said through tears during her statement, “Why didn’t they listen.”

Nassar’s victims have not only taken aim at him and Michigan State, but also USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee – organizations they believe mishandled complaints about him.

“How are we to believe in change when these organizations aren’t even willing to acknowledge the problem,” said Raisman during her statement last week.

Raisman had initially said speaking in person would be too painful and had planned to submit a written statement. But on Friday, she delivered a powerful statement that was cheered across the globe.

Last December Raisman spoke about Nassar’s sexual assaults with CBS4’s Gio Maselli

During her testimony, Raisman also called out USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee for standing by as athletes were abused.

On Monday, the U.S. Olympic Committee released a statement which said that it had been “engaged in discussions” with USA Gymnastics which led to “three board member resignations.”

Raisman responded by blasting the committee for shamelessly taking credit.

“Both U-S-A Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee have been very quick to capitalize and celebrate my success. But did they reach out when I came forward? NO,” she said.

USA Gymnastics says it is taking steps to promote athlete safety and prevent future abuse.