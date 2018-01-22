Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMIAMI) — Deputies took a 12-year-old into custody, accusing him of carjacking an elderly woman at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies took the 12-year-old into custody on January 19th on a felony carjacking charge.

Investigators are still looking for two other people in the case and they’re asking the community to come forward if they know anything in the case.

Surveillance video from the date of the crime, January 15th, shows the group of three following the woman into a Walmart at 3001 N. State Road 7.

The same group came back out of the store as the woman made her way to her car, deputies say.

As she neared her car, the young robbers split up. Two of them flanked the woman while the third approached her from the front, pointing a gun at her and demanded the keys to her 2015 Toyota Corolla.

“My answer was, ‘Why?’ — and smiling. ‘Give me the key,” the victim told CBS4 News last week. “I was friendly because they were kids.”

Her identity has been concealed for her safety.

The woman complied and the three robbers nearly hit her when they pulled out of the parking space.

Anyone with information in the case are urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.