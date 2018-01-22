Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Swat teams moved in on a home in southwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.
Inside was a man with weapons, “several” adults and two children around 6 a.m. at the home located near SW 209th Street and SW 133rd Ave, according to Miami-Dade Police.
Everyone except the man has gotten out of the home. The last was a 12-year-old who emerged from the home around 9:15 a.m.
Police were originally called to the house for a domestic disturbance.
Hours in, Swat teams could be seen knocking out the security cameras around the house.
Officers could also be seen around the neighborhood, some with guns drawn.
At 11 a.m., the man remained in the home with weapons.
At this time, it’s not clear if negotiators had made contact with him.