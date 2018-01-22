Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother charged in the death of her 1-year-old who died after being severely burned was involved in several investigations with the Department of Children and Families.

The department says the family has been involved in six investigations from 2013 to 2017 – a span of 4 years.

When the 1-year-old died last week, the family was already under the court’s supervision due to an open dependency case.

“The family had been involved with the dependency court since 2014, who provided supervision to the decedent’s older siblings,” the DCF report states.

Police say the 1-year-old boy was severely burned in a bath and later died from his injuries.

The 1-year-old’s mother, Christina Hurt, has since lost custody of her five remaining children and is charged with aggravated manslaughter in his death.

According to police, Hurt was taking the trash out at her home in the 12000 block of SW 217th Street in Goulds when her 10-year-old daughter attempted to bathe the baby, but another child, 4-years-old, turned the water to scalding hot severely burning the baby from his torso to his toes.

Instead of seeking medical attention, police say, the mother tried home medical remedies.

She reportedly told police she did not want to get her child medical help because she didn’t want to lose custody of her children.

DCF had investigated Hurt in the past on child neglect charges after she failed to get medical help for another child who had fallen off a bed and fractured his or her skull.

The remaining children are now in the custody of DCF.

A judge on Friday granted visitation rights to the children’s father, Taboris Coley, who is not married and did not live with the mother.