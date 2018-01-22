Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Minnie Mouse is finally joining Mickey on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame Monday.
Minnie is among the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018.
Minnie gets the nod on her 90th anniversary as part of the Walt Disney Company.
Mickey Mouse received his star in 1978, which was his 50th anniversary with Disney.
Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies called Minnie Mouse “a woman of the ages” and that she is a “great addition to our walk of fame!”
Other stars receiving their stars Monday are Jack Black, Mark Hamill, Nick Nolte and Lynda Carter.