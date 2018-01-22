Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult.
Police are searching for 39-year-old Heldy Hernandez Balaguer.
She is mentally challenged, with the capacity of a 7-year-old, and suffered from dwarfism.
Balaguer is between 3 and 3 ½ feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen around 3:30 leaving from 2754 Southwest 19th Terrace wearing a long red dress with black stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.