Filed Under:City of Miami Police, Dwarfism, Local TV, Mentally Challenged, Missing Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult.

Police are searching for 39-year-old Heldy Hernandez Balaguer.

She is mentally challenged, with the capacity of a 7-year-old, and suffered from dwarfism.

Balaguer is between 3 and 3 ½ feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen around 3:30 leaving from 2754 Southwest 19th Terrace wearing a long red dress with black stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch