The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Broward County, in partnership with Mt. Bethel Human Services Corporation and dozens of other organizations, is sponsoring the 33311 Walk and Family Festival on January 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Joseph Carter Park, located at 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

The event aims to prevent human trafficking and child abuse and neglect by bringing awareness to these issues and making resources available to the community.

Attendees can participate in a 2.3-mile community walk, enjoy free refreshments, raffle prizes, and fun activities for the entire family.

iHeart Radio’s Stichiz and DJ Ivory will provide entertainment. In addition, there will be mini-workshops, tips, and resources on keeping children safe and healthy. For more information on the campaign and these events, visit www.cscbroward.org/broward-aware.

This year’s theme, “There’s a SUPERHERO in all of us,” serves as a reminder that every action in service can help others and make a huge impact. The 33311 Walk and Family Festival kicks off the four-month Broward AWARE campaign to ensure the community knows of programs and resources that can help prevent child abuse and neglect. The Broward AWARE campaign is dedicated to:

Recognizing the signs of and preventing human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children

Preventing injury and death from unsafe sleep practices, drowning, and leaving children in unattended vehicles

Providing family strengthening resources to help keep children at home or with relative caregivers to avoid placement in the foster care system

Providing resources to keep youth with non-violent infractions from entering and being stuck in the Juvenile Justice System

Providing supports for youth that can help them achieve their goals through mentorship, education, job internships and training

Engaging fathers in the lives of their children as positive role models and primary caregivers

The day will also include a Point-in-Time Homeless Count, where volunteers will assess how many homeless youth and families live in Broward so as to provide adequate resources. The program is coordinated locally by the Broward Regional Health Planning Council.

Other upcoming Broward AWARE campaign supported events include the Healthy Families Graduation (February 24), the Survivors Stroll (March 3), the Me and My Dad Challenge (March 10), and the Family Fun and Resource Fair (April 14).

The Broward AWARE campaign is inspired by the work of the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and Prevent Child Abuse/Pinwheels for Prevention Florida. Local partners include: 2-1-1 Broward, ARC Broward, Broward Regional Health Planning Council, Broward Children Center, Broward County Nancy J. Cotterman Center, Broward County Family Success Center, Broward County Parks & Recreation, Broward County Public Schools, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Broward Human Trafficking Coalition, ChildNet, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, Community of Promise, Chrysalis Health, Community Access Center, Department of Children and Families, Early Steps, Florida Dept. of Health in Broward County, Florida Impact, Forever Family, Ft. Lauderdale Police Dept., HandsOn Broward, HANDY, Healthy Families, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies of Broward, Hosanna 4 Youth, Jack & Jill Children’s Center, Jamaica International Female Football Development Inc., KidSafe Foundation, Kids In Distress, Mt. Bethel Human Services, On Call Leadership, R & R Domestic Services, Smith Community Mental Health, Swim Central, SWIMS Foundation, YMCA of South Florida, and more.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000.