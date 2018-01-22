Filed Under:Boy Drowns, Drowning, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tragic ending to a parent’s nightmare. A boy who was pulled from a southwest Miami-Dade canal on Sunday and rushed to the hospital has died.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to Southwest 127th Place and 204th Lane after receiving reports of multiple people in the water.

Divers went into the water as part of the rescue operation. The pulled a 12-year-old boy to the surface, they said he had been underwater for more than 10 minutes.

He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he would later be pronounced dead.

