Filed Under:Border Patrol, Fort Lauderdale, Greyhound Bus, Immigration, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The department of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is defending its right to detain and arrest a woman found on a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale without legal documents proving her citizenship.

On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents boarded the bus as part of a routine inspection and asked passengers for proof of citizenship.

A video taken by a passenger, and later posted on Twitter by the immigrant advocacy group Florida Immigrant Coalition(FLIC),  appears to show a border agent ask a woman the location of her belongings before taking her off the bus.

 

The video went viral over the weekend amid the government shutdown and breakdown in immigration reform talks.

According to FLIC, the bus driver told passengers security was coming onto the bus for a routine inspection. Instead, Customs and Border Patrol agents entered and began asking passengers to demonstrate proof of citizenship.

FLIC clams border patrol agents should not have been allowed to board the Greyhound bus without an official judicial warrant.

However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection official say its agents routinely engage in enforcement operations at transportation hubs within the state Florida.

What is the legal authority for the Border Patrol ?

It’s part of “layered approach to preventing illegal aliens from traveling further into the United States,” according to a statement released Monday. “These operations are conducted at strategic locations that serve as conduits for human and narcotic smuggling, disrupting criminal organizations from further exploiting this mode of transportation.  Enforcement operations at transportation hubs serve as a vital component of the U.S. Border Patrol’s national security efforts”. In addition, the Immigration and Nationality Act 287(a)(3) and CFR 287 (a)(3), state that Immigration Officers, without a warrant, may “within a reasonable distance from any external boundary of the United States…board and search for aliens in any vessel within the territorial waters of the United States and any railcar, aircraft, conveyance, or vehicle”. 8 CFR 287 (a)(1) defines reasonable distance as 100 air miles from the border.

As for the woman removed the bus on Friday, border agents discovered she had overstayed her tourist visa. She was arrested and transported to the Dania Beach Border Patrol station and later turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) for removal proceedings.

The bus was heading to downtown Miami from Orlando.

Comments
  1. Randall Cheuvront says:
    January 22, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    So they caught her before she could establish ties, own property and drop babies so now no one has to freak when they caught her 20 years later and deport her. Problem solved. Cut the potential problem off before they become a bleeding heart story decades later.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch