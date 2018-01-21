Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A minor was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from the water on Sunday.
The incident took place Southwest 127th Place and 204th Lane.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports of multiple people in the water.
Divers went into the water as part of the rescue operation.
Authorities say a minor, only described as more than 10 years old, was found in the water and air rescued to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
