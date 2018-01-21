Filed Under:Drowning, Kendall Regional Medical Center, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A minor was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from the water on Sunday.

A minor was pulled from the water and airlifted to the hospital on Sunday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade. (Source Warren Chrislow)

The incident took place Southwest 127th Place and 204th Lane.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports of multiple people in the water.

Divers went into the water as part of the rescue operation.

Authorities say a minor, only described as more than 10 years old, was found in the water and air rescued to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

