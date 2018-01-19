St. Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Davidson Wildcats

Friday, January 19, 2018, 7:30 pm ET

DAVIDSON -5.5

This spread is basically about Davidson’s home court advantage, because they’ve both got the same rating. The difference between the two squads not showing is current form. St. Bonaventure has lost three of its last four, with all three losses coming on the road. Davidson has won its last four and jumped out to second place (4-1) in A-10 play. The team has covered its last three and stayed under in the last five, while holding opponents to 39 percent shooting. Davidson keeps its roll going.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (5-2 in last 7 CBB ATS picks)

>>MORE: See all College Basketball picks

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Friday, January 19, 2018, 7:30 pm ET

MIAMI -2.5

The Nets struggle against quality big men, and Miami has a few of them led by Hassan Whiteside. While the Nets have played a lot of close games lately, the fact remains they’ve lost five straight at home. Back Miami to make it eight straight road wins over the Nets, and cover the small number.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (3-0 in last 3 NBA O/U picks)

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

Friday, January 19, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

DETROIT +1

Friday the Pistons host the Washington Wizards in an Eastern Conference battle. Detroit will be aiming to end a three-game losing streak in a nationally televised game. One can expect the Wizards to come in with much more defensive aggression. In their latest loss against the Hornets, they surrendered 77 first-half points en route to a season high 133. Still, the value lies with the home Pistons who are 13-6 at home and worth the risk as the home underdog.

SportsLine Expert: Zack Cimini (13-4 in last 17 NBA ATS picks)

>>MORE: See all NBA picks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, January 21, 2018, 3:05 pm ET

NEW ENGLAND -9

New England hosts Jacksonville this weekend and everyone will be on the Jaguars’ train after their impressive win against the Steelers. But Pittsburgh’s defense was completely non-existent, and the Pats have the preparation needed to stop this Jaguars’ running game. The Patriots will score, we know that, and it’s just a matter of whether you trust the defense to hold its own. I say it does. Lay the points.

SportsLine Expert: Galin Dragiev (27-13 in last 40 NFL picks)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, January 21, 2018, 6:40 pm ET

Philadelphia +3.5

I understand why the Vikings have to be favored here, but if I can get the hook on the Eagles, I’m definitely taking that side. Homefield matters, and the Eagles have now given up 10 points or less in six of their nine home games this year. The Vikings can also have issues at times moving the ball away from home, and their defense surrendered 23 points or more four times on the road during the regular season while not allowing more than 19 at home. If the typical road Vikings show up in Philadelphia, the Eagles have a great chance of keeping the margin within a field goal and potentially advancing to the Super Bowl.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (122-91-8 in last 221 NFL picks)

>>MORE: See all NFL picks

Join SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of the Vikings-Eagles game you should be all over, all from the model that would have won 96 percent of football pools last season!