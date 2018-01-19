Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second person has been charged in the armed robbery of an off-duty Doral police officer.

Demetrius Jones, 23, has been charged with second degree attempted murder, armed robbery, battery, and burglary.

Jones and 22-year-old Kionne Bell are accused of robbing Lt. Gary King and his wife Elaine in the driveway of their Palmetto Bay home on Tuesday, January 16th.

Investigators say Jones and Bell followed the couple home. When Elaine King went inside to turn off the alarm, Jones and Bell reportedly ran up on King.

When King went to pull his gun, Bell punched him in the face, according to his arrest report. As the two struggled for the gun, it went off striking King in the arm. Bell then took the gun and King’s wallet, according to police.

When Elaine came out after hearing the shot, Jones reportedly chased her, pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face. He then stole her Rolex, according to his arrest report.

Jones and Bell then drove off in a red sedan.

Investigators reviewing stops that the King’s made before going home found the red sedan, and two suspects, at the Home Depot and restaurant that the couple had visited on the businesses’ surveillance tapes. Investigators said it was a Home Depot employee who identified Jones as one of the two men following the Kings.

Jones was arrested Thursday at this mother’s residence.

Bell was arrested earlier this week. In addition to attacking King, he’s also accused of beating and robbing a 70-year-old man on January 9th, a week before King was assaulted.