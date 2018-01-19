PLAYER: Kahlil Brantley
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Doral Academy
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 190
SCOUTING: From the first time we watched this quality football talent, there was no denying that this was a gifted young man who would be very special. Two years in – at the varsity level – and he continues to learn and improve. A very promising pass catcher, who has the size, skill level, speed and athletic ability to mix it up against some of the elite defensive backs around. In fact, on his own team, there are high level secondary performers who have helped to elevate his play as well. Early interest has been about the University of Miami, which would be a huge fit for that class. Yet another talented football player, with two years left, to watch his stock rise. Very gifted football prospect.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8182265/Kahlil-Brantley