MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida mother was arrested late Thursday night and charged with aggravated manslaughter after police say she failed to get help for her 1-year-old boy who was severely burned in a bath and later died from his injuries.

According to police, Christina Hurt was taking the trash out at her home in the 12000 block of SW 217th Street in Goulds when her 10-year-old daughter attempted to bath the baby, but another child, 4-years-old, turned the water to scalding hot.

The baby was severely burned from his torso to his toes.

Instead of seeking medical attention, police say, the mother called friends instead and tried home medical remedies.

The reason she didn’t get medical help, she told police: She didn’t want to lose custody of her children. Instead, she gave the baby — who threw up several times during the night — Tylenol and juice, according to the report.

On Thursday morning, she took her other children to school and then went to her friend’s home in Goulds, police said. She told police her baby was lethargic.

At about 11 a.m. the baby stopped breathing, according to the report. That’s when she took him outside and placed him on a mattress in the yard.

”We heard screams and hollering. My brother ran over to try to help with the situation, and found the baby, the one-year-old was lying on a dirty mattress, outside in the yard on a dirty, nasty mattress,” said neighbor Molita Cunningham.

Cunningham says it was her brother Randy Joseph who administered CPR until fire rescue arrived.

“And when the paramedic came, they zip his zipper jumper down. The paramedic said ‘Oh my god.’ I said ‘what the hell’,” recalled Joseph.

“She’s telling me, ‘Please save my baby. I do not want to go back to jail,” said Joseph.

The Department of Children and Families has investigated Hurt in the past for child neglect.