Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE CBSMiami) — Last summer the Broward State Attorney’s Office cleared NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin of sexual battery and now we’re getting a firsthand listen to some of the evidence that prosecutors relied on in the case, specifically phone calls recorded by police between Irvin and his accuser.

In the calls, police are listening in as they try to gather evidence in the case but Irvin does not know that.

Related: Michael Irvin Relieved To Be Past “Heinous” Sexual Assault Allegation

During the phone calls, Irvin repeatedly denies that any sex took place.

Irvin always maintained his innocence and said the woman’s story about a sexual encounter at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale was made up.

He maintained his innocence during the recorded calls as well.

WOMAN: “I know we had sex or whatever. But did you use a condom?”

IRVIN: “We didn’t do nothing. We didn’t do anything. No. We didn’t have sex.”

WOMAN: “What happened to your friend? I remember that we did.”

MAN: “No, we did not. I swear. We did not. You just laid there and went to sleep.”

Irvin told the woman what the allegations would do to him.

“If, if, if you go around, if you walk out of that room thinking something happened against your will and you say something to somebody, my whole life is (expletive) and I didn’t do anything,” Irvin said in one of the calls.

Prosecutors declined charges in the case because they said there was a lack of physical evidence showing a sexual battery occurred as well as inconsistent statements from the victim.