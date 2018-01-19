Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The lines between the good guys and the bad guys are blurred in Den of Thieves.

The new thriller stars Gerard Butler as Big Nick. He’s the leader of “The Regulators,” an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

He goes up against “The Outlaws” an ex-military trained, disciplined group of bank robbers who are about to pull off one of the biggest bank heists ever.

Actor Pablo Schrieber plays Merriman. He’s Big Nick’s nemesis and the head of the skillful and strong “Outlaws” set to pull off the heist.

“So The Regulators versus The Outlaws, I found myself for the whole movie going back and forth, thinking who am I rooting for,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo

“No, I don’t believe you,” said Schrieber. “You were with The Outlaws.”

“Okay, I kind of was,” said Petrillo laughing.

“Because when cops go bad, that’s the thing and the catch of this movie. You have a bunch of people who are supposed to uphold the law and they will do anything to uphold the law, including break the law gratuitously. It leaves them a little less relatable than people who have served their country honorably came home with a skill set they didn’t know how to use and put it into a life of crimes. You know you can understand that,” Schrieber said with a wink.

Butler, who produced the film, said its the unpredictability of the characters and the storyline that makes it so heart pounding.

“That’s what I love about this movie, it never goes where you think it’s going to go. It’s always surprising you,” said Butler. “You just never know what’s going happen at all.”

Rapper and actor 50 Cent is The Outlaws super strong opponent for Big Nick and that meant lots of training.

“We had military training as The Outlaws where The Regulators had tactical law enforcement training. We physically trained every day together for two weeks,” said 50 Cent.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of Ice Cube, plays Donnie – the bank robbers’ mild-mannered but super smart driver.

“Donnie is always playing chess. He’s always really making sure that Donnie is okay. I felt like he was the most relatable charter in this movie full of giants and guns,” said Jackson.

Yeah, tough guys on screen for sure but off screen just a bunch of softies.

“That’s one of the things about this business. You get to work with heroes of yours or just people you have a huge amount of respect for and you get to work on great projects and become friends,” said Butler.

Den of Thieves is rated R.