Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You’ll feel lucky when you enter 1-800-Lucky, Wynwood’s first Asian-themed marketplace with seven food vendors offering a variety of Asian cuisine, a full bar, a record store and more.

“We thought there was a lack of Asian food in Miami – so we thought we could create a concept that we could try multiple different Asian foods in one place and as none of us are Asian ourselves so we decided to bring in chefs that are better equipped to make the food, said co-founder Alan Drummond.

It is an out of the box experience with dining inside and outside.

It has a pop of 80’s style vibe in a relaxed, communal dining-type atmosphere featuring all types of drinks like the Kirin Beer- topped with frozen sake.

“So if you’re coming with your family, someone can have ramen, while you’re having sushi. Someone can go for dim sum. There are many different foods. It’s a mixture of Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese,” Drummond said.

At Las Banh Amis, a virtual Vietnamese deli, Chef Scott Linquist prepared the sandwich of all sandwiches.

“It’s basically a hoagie but it’s a hoagie with my favorite flavors. There’s Vietnamese spices, pickles, herbs, hoisin sauce – all these things going on with this sandwich,” said Chef Scott.

The toasted bread has short rib and pork belly and has three different sauces.

“I’ve never been to Vietnam. I’ve heard about Vietnamese food but this is unbelievable. The crunch of the bread, the soft on the inside, the flavor of the meat and all the seasonings go together. It’s a win sandwich,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo, after tasting it.

Poke OG hails from Anaheim, California. Petrillo tried the Rainbow OG. It’s a sampling of tuna, Hamachi, and salmon. It comes with zucchini noodles, a poached egg, and crispy rice balls.

“It’s amazing here,” said Poke OG Part Owner and Chef Ryan Leto. “We’re selling out of food every night. Every vendor couldn’t ask for anything more.”

As for the prices?

“We range from $6 to if you’re coming with 6 people, you can have a duck with foie gras, that’s $55,” said Drummond.

Over at YIP, its steamed dim sum is in traditional Chinese baskets.

Petrillo tried dim sum with pork and hot soup.

“These dumplings are perfection. It’s a bowl of hot soup with soft dumplings and an incredible flavor,” Petrillo said.

Finally, follow the long lines to sweetness. That’s where you’ll find Taiyaki NYC – Miami. It’s Japanese ice cream.

1-800-Lucky is opened 7 days a week from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. and, soon to be, lunch.

Click here for more information.