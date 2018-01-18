Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

UNITED KINGDOM (CBSMiami) — Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle visited Cardiff Castle in Wales on Thursday on their third official joint appearance since announcing their engagement last November.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, heard performances from musicians and poets at the castle.

The couple sampled the local produce; a crumpet for Harry that was “potentially missing a bit of Marmite” — yeast extract spread — and a Welsh cake for Meghan who said it was “very good” and suggested “taking some home with us.”

They also attended a street dance class in Wales and got quite the show.

The couple has attracted huge attention since announcing they were getting married, and as with their previous appearances, hundreds of people greeted them in Cardiff, waving Welsh flags emblazoned with red dragons.

Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and actress Markle, best known for the TV legal drama “Suits,” are due to marry in May at Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home to the west of London.

Markle, who intends to become a British citizen, said after their engagement was announced that she was looking forward to getting to know her future homeland.