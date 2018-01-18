Filed Under:Hate Crime, Islamic Center of Greater Miami, Local TV, Miami, U.S. Attorney's Office

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A hateful phone call is landing a Florida man behind bars.

35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for leaving a voicemail threatening to shoot people at a mosque.

The Miami U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Wallace was sentenced Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty in October to a federal hate crime, admitting that he phoned the Islamic Center of Greater Miami in February 2017 and left the threatening voicemail.

Court documents say the message used profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the Quran and threatened to “go down to your center” and shoot people.

Wallace pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs. He had faced up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors previously said Wallace admitted leaving similar threatening messages at other mosques.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch