MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The best-selling Trump White House exposé “Fire and Fury” is coming to the small screen.
The Hollywood Reporter says the company Endeavor Content bought the film and TV rights in a multi-million dollar deal.
The company will now start looking for TV networks to sign onto the project.
Author Michael Wolff will serve as Executive Producer.
“Fire and Fury” paints a chaotic and unflattering picture of President Trump’s first year in office.
Leaked excerpts from it sparked a war of words between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon over Bannon’s comments in the book.
In the aftermath, Bannon stepped down from his role with the far-right website Breitbart.
