MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An altercation at a bar reportedly led to a driver ramming another car in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. at 108th Street and NW 7th Avenue.

Witnesses said it started as an argument between two groups of people at the Round Table Sports Bar on 112th Street. The women – a mother, her daughter and a friend – left in a car. Three people they had been arguing with took off after them in a truck.

According to witnesses, the truck intentionally rammed the car from behind, causing it to flip on its side and slam into a tree.

“They deliberately did, on purpose,” said a man who described himself as a family friend.

The driver of the truck then sped off.

“There was screaming, screaming real loud,” said a man who was in the area.

The mother, who was in the passenger seat, was ejected from the car. She was taken to North Shore Hospital in critical condition. A second woman in the car was also injured. She was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

“For us to see something like this, it didn’t seem real,” said Karena Solomon who witnessed the crash.

The family friend said the crash was the result of a confrontation at the club.

“It started over a jukebox, all over a jukebox, he said. “(They were arguing over) who wanted to put their money in the jukebox first. It didn’t have to go down like this.”

“It was a good night that ended in a nightmare,” said Solomon.

Police were able to locate the driver of the truck who is facing aggravated battery charges.